San Bernardino County confirms human remains of missing New Jersey woman

On Thursday, The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division identified the human remains found earlier this month to be Lauren "El" Cho, 30-year-old resident of New Jersey.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results.

On October 9, SBSD found the human remains during an ongoing search for Cho, who was reported missing on June 28, 2021.

Cho was last seen walking away from an Air BNB where she was staying at with her friends and ex-boyfriend, who reported her missing.

Investigators say it was late in the afternoon when "she reportedly walked away from the residence where she was staying in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail."

Her friends said she was upset and left the home, leaving behind her personal belongings.

The sheriff’s department, volunteers and Cho's loved ones have spent months searching for her throughout the high desert.

Cho's sister described her as “a talented musician, an incredible baker, a hilarious and loyal friend, a strangely intuitive gift giver, and probably the coolest sister one could hope for…But where El really shines is as an aunt.“