Desert Care Network kicks off Pride Week with unfurling of 30ft Pride Flag from the historic Stergios Tower

A 30-foot Pride flag is now flying at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Friday morning, four frontline LGBTQ healthcare workers were honored at an event where the Desert Care Network kicked off Pride festivities with its unfurling.

Hassan Bencheqroun, an ICU specialist, says the flag symbolizes the hospital's support for the LGBTQ community.

"To be a part of today is a testament that perhaps the community, as well as the institution, sees that I represent some of the values that intersect both what I hold dear and what the community holds dear which is inclusion diversity and equity," Bencheqroun said.

Palm Springs Pride Week kicks off on Monday. To learn more about Pride festivities taking place around the valley, visit: apps.pspride.org.

The Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, starting at 10 a.m. on North Palm Canyon Drive at the intersection of East Tachevah Drive.