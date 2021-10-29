Tricks and treats this Halloween
Get those candy buckets ready because this weekend children will be out in full force with their families trick or treating.
After not being able to trick or treat last year because of coronavirus, families are excited to get back out there this year.
This year, the vaccine has been made available which is why health officials say it's okay to safely get out there as long as COVID-19 safety precautions are taken.
Health officials are urging those who plan on participating in trick or treating to do so in small groups. Also, wait for your turn to grab candy at a door to avoid large clusters. It's important to also keep hand hygiene safety in mind. While you may not have easy access to easily wash your hands, you can pack that hand sanitizer.
Not only is health an important factor this year but also safety.
Children are going to take to the streets on Sunday to collect their treats so if you're out driving make sure you keep both eyes on the road.
Driving at the speed limit is highly recommended as families make their way through neighborhoods, especially in the dark.
For parents, with kids dressing up HealthyChildren.org has a list of recommendations for costumes:
- Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.
- Make sure that shoes fit well, and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement, or contact with flame.
- Look for "flame resistant" on the costume labels. Wigs and accessories should also clearly indicate this.
- Consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks. Makeup should be tested ahead of time on a small patch of your child's skin to ensure there are no unpleasant surprises or allergic reactions on the big day. Toxic ingredients have been found in cosmetics marketed to teens and tweens.
- Hats should fit properly to prevent them from sliding over eyes and blocking vision.
- Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes, or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if he or she stumbles or trips.
- Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional. While the packaging on decorative lenses will often make claims such as "one size fits all," or "no need to see an eye specialist," getting decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal. This can cause pain, inflammation, and serious eye disorders and infections, which may lead to permanent vision loss.
If you're still looking for something to do in the Coachella Valley many events this weekend are welcoming families.
A Desert Hot Springs home off of Del Rey Court spared no expense to bring the Halloween spirit to its neighborhood. The homeowner's goal is to bring awareness and collect gifts to give to children in need this Christmas.
If you'd like to make a gift donation, you can bring it on Halloween, just look for the house with the large skeleton. Or you can contact the homeowners at (760) 219-3223 or email dawnklasen@msn.com.
Other events around the Coachella Valley:
- Coachella Valley Symphony Halloween Spooktacular at Rancho Mirage Community Park
- Halloween Spooktacular at Cathedral City Community Amphitheater
- Cinema Bizarro: Best of Retro Cartoon Halloween Specials at Palm Springs Cultural Center Business Office
- Boys and Girls Club Palm Springs Halloween Bash 2021 at Hilton Palm Springs
- Info: bgcps.org or call (760) 327-1304
- Trunk or Treat at Camelot Theaters in Palm Springs
- Trunk or Treat at Shadow Rock Church in La Quinta
- Madam Hazel's Haunted House at Westfield Palm Desert
- PGA Tour Superstore Halloween Party in Palm Desert
- Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
- Info: livingdesert.org/events
