Tricks and treats this Halloween

Get those candy buckets ready because this weekend children will be out in full force with their families trick or treating.

After not being able to trick or treat last year because of coronavirus, families are excited to get back out there this year.

This year, the vaccine has been made available which is why health officials say it's okay to safely get out there as long as COVID-19 safety precautions are taken.

Health officials are urging those who plan on participating in trick or treating to do so in small groups. Also, wait for your turn to grab candy at a door to avoid large clusters. It's important to also keep hand hygiene safety in mind. While you may not have easy access to easily wash your hands, you can pack that hand sanitizer.

Not only is health an important factor this year but also safety.

Children are going to take to the streets on Sunday to collect their treats so if you're out driving make sure you keep both eyes on the road.

Driving at the speed limit is highly recommended as families make their way through neighborhoods, especially in the dark.

For parents, with kids dressing up HealthyChildren.org has a list of recommendations for costumes: