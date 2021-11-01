51-year-old Woman killed in Thousand Palms crash identified

The Riverside County coroner's office released the identity of a 51-year-old woman who was killed in a collision in Thousand Palms last week.

Michelle Foreman of Thousand Palms was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 28, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened on Ramon Road, east of Monterey Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., the coroner's report shows.

Foreman was found in the roadway and rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. She was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.

CHP confirmed the driver involved in the crash remained on scene.

