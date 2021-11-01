Drone captures progress on Coachella Valley Arena construction

Construction continues on the Coachella Valley Arena.

The $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

Over the weekend, a giant 440-ton crawler crane was assembled and on Monday, it put the first steel beam into place.

This kicks off the next phase of the project, where you'll begin to see steel beams going into place.

Also on-site, crews have completed the foundation walls and are starting to pour concrete.

This all comes as officials are set to announce the name of the AHL hockey that will call the Coachella Valley Arena home. The announcement is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m.

The Coachella Valley Arena Twitter account dropped a little teaser video last week, what do you think the name is going to be?

Things are about to heat up in Coachella Valley...



🔥11.05.21 - 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/CLApCDJzDO — Coachella Valley Arena (@CoachellaArena) October 25, 2021

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is also taking an in-depth look at how the arena is being constructed with the San Andreas Fault in mind. What's being done to protect people during a major earthquake.

