Former Empire Polo Club employee speaks out about layoffs following Goldenvoice takeover

Some Empire Polo Club employees said they were laid off with a three-day notice. This comes as operations at the club were taken over by Goldenvoice.

Cesar Ponce worked at the Empire Polo Club as a pest control worker for nearly five years. He said on Tuesday, Oct. 26 he received a three-day notice saying he was to be laid off along with many other club workers.

"These people gave over 30 years of their employment- of their life. For a three days notice that they were going to leave- that they were fired," said Ponce. "That's their life. For them to get a three-day notice. That's horrible. And if you were to ask for a vacation, you'd have to ask for it two months in advance."

The operations at the Empire Polo Club were recently taken over by Goldenvoice: The Los Angeles-based promoter of the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival.

"I'm not upset at Goldenvoice. I mean, I understand what they're doing, but they could have at least kept us all on board. You know, instead of firing us all," said Ponce. "I'm more upset at the supervisors and staff at Empire. Because they knew about it months in advance. They knew and they only gave us a three-day notice, which is horrible."

Goldenvoice said in a previous statement the new business arrangement will allow for greater flexibility for programming and scheduling.

Ponce adds that several workers, including himself, asked Empire for recommendation letters to help them find another job.

"They gave us a resignation instead of a letter of recommendation. You go to any company, any other company and you give them this, they're just gonna laugh at you," said Ponce.

The recommendation letter Ponce said many workers received from Empire Polo Club.

"I just wanted to let the people know in the valley know how [Empire Polo Club] treated wrong their employees," said Ponce.

News Channel 3 has reached out to both Goldenvoice and the Empire Polo Club for comment, and have not heard back.