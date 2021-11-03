Sunnylands holds five-day ‘Days of Los Muertos’ celebration starting Nov. 3

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is hosting a five-day "Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos" celebration with multiple free events and activities starting on Nov. 3.

Officials said the public is invited to the gardens to see the ofrendas, or altars, that community groups erect to represent their organizations, as well as nichos, or shadow boxes, that have been decorated by local artists. Guests will also find information boards in the gardens with facts on Día de Los Muertos and take-home activities.

Altar participants this year include: Animal Samaritans, Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, Coachella Valley Certified Farmers' Market, Lift to Rise, Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Springs Cemetery District, Raices Cultura, and S.C.R.A.P. Gallery.

The celebration will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission to these events/activities are free of charge.

Special events include:

Coco (rated PG) will be shown on the Great Lawn starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. In this animated film, Miguel, an aspiring musician, goes in search of his great-great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead. Sunnylands will remain open until 9 p.m. that day for the movie, as well as nighttime viewing of the ofrendas.

Desert Oasis Healthcare will be on-site to offer free health checks, including flu and coronavirus vaccinations, on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6. Guests will have the opportunity to discuss their health needs with a primary care provider or pharmacist. The mobile clinic will be available from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Danza Azteca Citlaltonac will stage a special, one-hour performance on the Great Lawn at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. The Coachella dance troupe will explain the tradition of the Day of the Dead in Aztec culture and perform a series of dances, including a Miquiztli, a dance typically performed for the Day of the Dead. Guests will be invited to join an introductory dance lesson, and the performance will end with a "Blessing to the Four Winds."

Visitors are asked to wear a face covering while inside Sunnylands buildings. Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Sunnylands Center & Gardens is located at 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.