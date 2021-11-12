California health officials: All adults should get a booster shot

During a press conference Wednesday Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency encouraged all adults to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

A letter sent out this week from the California Department of Public Health stated no adult should be turned away from getting the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

This is as long as the person is 18 or over and received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine at least six months prior to getting the booster. Or those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine did so at least two months prior to getting the booster shots.

During Wednesday's press conference, Dr. Ghaly said there is enough supply available to give the booster to all of those who want it.

This guidance however doesn't quite line up with what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration suggests on who should be getting the shot booster shots.

Right now, those who have received Moderna or Pfizer and are 65 or older are the ones eligible for the booster shot. This is along with those who are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions.

This week Pfizer began to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for the COVID-19 booster. It wants to officially be able to give those 18 or older access to the booster shot.