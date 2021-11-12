Late Dr. Frank Ercoli receives a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars

The late Dr. Frank Ercoli, the former medical director of trauma services at Desert Regional Medical Center, received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Ercoli passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 67. On Friday, he was honored with the 446th star on the City’s world-famous Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

Ercoli’s widow Candace, along with their sons, Robert, Chris, and Daniel were in attendance for the ceremony.











"My brothers and I, we grew up in here. Palm Springs is where we were born and raised and so for this honor for my dad, it's a really big deal," said Robert Ercoli. "But it's even more special just because all the people that helped him, all the nurses, all the staff in the hospital, the police officers, the fire department, all the first responders, they all meant a lot to him. So the star is even bigger than him, it's more about those that he helped and helped him."

Dr. Frank Ercoli

Dr. Ercoli’s star was installed at 120 N Palm Canyon Drive. His star is right next to his friend, the late Dr. Scott Aaronson’s star.

The unveiling ceremony was emceed by local radio personality, Dan McGrath. Guest speakers included La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans, Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton, and Heidi Anderson of the Hanson House, and Dr. Peter Scheer.

"Invisible passion. That is what defined Frank," Scheer said in a speech during the ceremony.

Middleton announced that Nov. 12, 2021, would be "Frank Ercoli Day" in the city of Palm Springs.

Also in attendance was Jaylen Rushin, a former patient of Ercoli.

"He saved my life, he gave me another chance," Rushin said. "He was proud of me and the progress I've done, and that's all thanks to him."

Ercoli first joined Desert Regional in 1989. He became the medical director of the hospital's G.A. Richards Trauma Center when it opened in 1993. He estimated that during his tenure, more than 50,000 people critically ill or injured patients were treated at the center.

He is credited with helping the idea that became the Hanson House Foundation, which provides housing for the loved ones of patients in the intensive care units at little to no cost.

"We wanted to take trauma and critical care a step beyond just our patients and help their families too," Dr. Ercoli said of the endeavor.

He was well-known for not only his medical abilities but his work with patients and around the community

An accomplished musician, Ercoli actually earned a music degree before he attended medical school. He was one of the major driving forces behind the Palm Springs Jazz Festival. He used his love of music to raise funds for the Hanson House.

"It’s my way of giving back," Ercoli said.

"Dr. Ercoli epitomized the spirit of community and volunteerism and was loved deeply by the members of our community. His philanthropic legacy will be felt in our community for years to come. Dr. Ercoli will be missed by all who knew him. May his soul rest in peace." - Michele Finney, DCRM CEO (7/9/20)

Ercoli was the surgeon during one of the darkest days in Palm Springs' history. He treated fallen Palm Springs Police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny after they were shot on October 8, 2016. Ercoli would later testify in the case against the officers' killer and in attendance when the guilty verdict was read.

"Dr. Ercoli responded to the emergency room to attend to our fallen but their injuries were too traumatic and we tragically lost them. His testimony during the trial was absolutely remarkable and his mere presence in the courtroom while the verdicts were read today was one of the most impactful experiences I have ever witnessed. Thank you Dr. Ercoli for what you have done and for what you continue to do." - Palm Springs Police Captain Mike Kovaleff.

Desert Regional staff line-up as Officers Vega and Zerebny are escorted out of the hospital. Dr. Ercoli is in the center in white (Oct. 2016)



Ercoli received many awards and honors for his work with the community and patients. In 2018, he received Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award at the Palm Springs Chamber's Police & Fire Appreciation Luncheon.

In November 2020, Desert Regional dedicated its Ambulance Receiving Center to Dr. Ercoli.