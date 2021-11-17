Local Links: Bringing affordable to La Quinta

Two sisters decided to bring affordable grocery shopping to La Quinta by opening up a Grocery Outlet. Not only can you get cheaper priced foods but ahead of the holidays, Grocery Outlet is already planning how it can give back to its community.

The new Grocery Outlet opened a week ago and so far it's been smooth sailing according to independent operators Ruby Ramirez and Mayra Orenelas.

From the relationships with the customers to bringing affordable to La Quinta, it isn't your average grocery store.

“We’re able to talk to our customers and we’re able to bring in what they’re asking for," said Ramirez. "So with us being on social media and posting like hey what are you guys interested in and we’re able to go to the order guide and find those subclasses and just bring that product into the store.”

Grocery Outlet caters specifically to its buyers so they get what they need.

On December 11th customers will be able to get more from the grocery trip through Project Santa to the Rescue. This will help raise money for SafeHouse of the Desert. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 and some of the prizes include TVs and bikes.

“We’ll have Santa here in the back with a bunch of little elves in the back. So it’s a Photo Booth opportunity for families. And also an opportunity for families to help out the youth who are just having a really hard time.” explains Ornelas.

Support other valley businesses and attractions on CV Local Links HERE.