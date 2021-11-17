Prisons head: Inmate awaiting execution has some remorse

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

PARCHMAN, Miss. (AP) — The head of Mississippi’s prison system says a man who killed his estranged wife in 2010 appeared calm and expressed some remorse in the days ahead of his scheduled execution. David Neal Cox is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. If carried out, it would be Mississippi’s first execution in nine years. Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said Wednesday the 50-year-old inmate was calm and had expressed some remorse. Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to killing his wife in 2010, and to sexually assaulting his stepdaughter in front of her dying mother. Cox surrendered all appeals in the case.