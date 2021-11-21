Family of 18-year-old killed in crash renew plea for community’s help to find suspect

The family of Debbie Nelson, the 18-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a hit and run crash on March 23, 2021 in Indio, are renewing their calls for the public to help them find the suspect responsible for causing the crash.

Family members of the woman were out at the site of the crash Sunday morning to celebrate her birthday, which is on Thanksgiving.

They continue to ask the community to send in any information that could lead to the person responisible for the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057.

