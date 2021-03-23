Family of 18-year-old killed in crash continue quest to find driver who fled the scene

Crime

The family of a pregnant 18-year-old woman who was killed in a crash in Indio earlier this month are continuing to their quest for justice.

Her family was out at the site of the crash on Monroe Street Tuesday morning holding up signs calling for people to help identify the driver who fled the scene.

Debra Nelson, 18, was the passenger in a Dodge Dart that slammed at least 80 miles per hour head on into a power pole on Monroe Street on the morning of March 9.

Nelson was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead three days later.

Memorial set up for Debbie Nelson

The driver, only described as an adult male, fled the scene of the crash before police arrived.

"He left my little sister, who was 8 weeks pregnant, in the car on fire and just took off," Jacob Kolb told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 760-391-4057.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call valley crimestoppers at 760-341-7867. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.