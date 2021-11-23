Palm Desert mall has a new name

The former Westfield Mall in Palm Desert officially has a new name and management company.

The mall will now be known as "The Shops at Palm Desert." The name change came about in early August after Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield transitioned management to a third party as it looked to sell the property. The Westfield signage was removed from the mall in early October.

The signage is still removed at the mall. Officials say they are working on developing the logo.

The mall is the largest indoor shopping destination located in the Coachella Valley with nearly 100 retailers and eateries, a bookstore, a gym, and a cinema.

The center is set to launch a new website www.theshopsatpalmdesert.com, the site is expected to go live on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Guests can also learn more about events, offers, and holiday hours on Facebook and Instagram with the profile name @theshopsatpalmdesert.

The center will now be management by JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021.

The Shops at Palm Desert is set to have an exciting holiday season, as it will host several events and programs. This includes extended shopping hours and an ALL OUT extravaganza on Black Friday starting at 7:00 a.m. featuring the return of Santa photos, giveaways, special offers, and more.

In addition, the center is again partnering with Family YMCA of Desert to launch Santa’s Workshop, a 5,000 sf pop-up experience featuring gift wrapping, reindeer games, and special events such as Breakfast with Santa on December 4 and Winter Wonderland on December 11.

Proceeds from gift wrap and the events help support YMCA’s mission to provide affordable childcare along with youth and family programming.

Furry friends won’t be left out as the center will host two nights of Santa Paws pet photos on December 2 and 9. With any Santa photo purchase, guests will receive a complimentary beverage from Steamy Hallow coffee and their four-legged family members a puppucino.

Living Free Animal Sanctuary will also be on hand with animals in need of adoption.

“We’re thrilled to welcome families to our center for the holidays,” said marketing director, JLL, Franchesca Forrer. “We’ve always been a community gathering place, but this year is even more special as we’re bringing back beloved traditions and creating new memories with charitable partners.”

The Shops at Palm Desert is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Friday through Saturday 11:00 am – 8:00 pm, and is located at 72-840 Highway 111.