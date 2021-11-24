Holiday shopping with the Love Local Shopping Pass

Visit Palm Springs has teamed up with over 30 local small businesses across the Coachella Valley for the new Love Local Shopping Pass. The free pass unlocks several offers to these shops through the end of the year.

It's your ticket to savings and stress-free shopping this holiday season.

“Support our local businesses which are so important this holiday season. Don't worry about those shipping containers with your amazon orders off the coast right now, our local businesses are stocked up and ready for you,” said Davis Meyer, Visit Palm Spring's Director of Partnership.

Those who sign up for the virtual pass will be able to access several different deals offered by each store.

These offers have expirations dates and could change.

Rancho Relaxo in Rancho Mirage is one of those small businesses that is offering something up to those who get the pass. Customers with the pass who spend $50 or more get a free bag, which rolls up for convenient travel.

If the offers on the table weren't enough, there is more of an incentive for those to get the Love Local Shopping Pass which involves more shopping. For every check-in or redemption on the pass, the person is entered to win a $500 shopping spree from Visit Palm Springs.

The Love Local Shopping Pass will also serve a greater purpose by helping those who face food insecurity in the Coachella Valley.

Visit Palm Springs will be donating $1 for every check-in on the pass to FIND Food Bank.

The Love Local shopping pass is a beacon of hope for small businesses in the Coachella Valley to get people through their doors and shop local this holiday season.

Businesses are welcome to submit their information to be included on the shopping pass.