Local Links: Serving up Thanksgiving foods, vegan style

Chef Tanya's Kitchen (CTK) in Palm Desert and Palm Springs is bringing vegan to the table this Thanksgiving with its plant-based food alternatives.

From chestnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, salad, and the main course this year, the "vellington", CTK is making sure you have vegan options this year.

“This whole festivity is about the centerpiece which is a "vellington", instead of a Wellington and that is traditional with puff pastry filled with meat and I’ve recreated that to become our handmade turkey from scratch,” explained Tanya Petrovna, CTK owner/chef.

Chef Tanya said she's always had a passion for being able to provide vegan alternatives, and with her special "vellington" she said customers will keep coming back for more.

Not only is her food catered to strictly vegans, but Chef Tanya said it can be for your average carnivore.

“I try to make food that everybody likes," Chef Tanya said. "This is not just for vegetarians or vegans. This is for the hardcore carnivore and the card-carrying vegan.”

Pre-orders have been sold out at both locations ahead of Thanksgiving. However, there will be extras placed out in the CTK store for those to purchase while supplies last. The kitchen will be open until 1 pm Thanksgiving day.

There are also organic pumpkin pies at both locations.

If you miss the vegan options for this Thanksgiving, the kitchen offers other menu items throughout the year like deli-style sandwiches, burgers, and deli salads.

You can even check out the CTK website for recipes on how to whip up your own vegan dish right at home.