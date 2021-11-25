Thousands left without power on Thanksgiving amid SCE shutoff and strong winds

Southern California Edison initiated "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" for numerous areas west of the Coachella Valley, including the San Gorgonio Pass, leaving tens of thousands without power on Thanksgiving.

As of 12 p.m., there are more than 64,000 SCE customers without power in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

Riverside County - 20,322

San Bernardino County - 8,852

Los Angeles County - 15,556

Ventura County - 14,987

Orange County - 4,127

SCE has opened a community resource center at the James A. Venable Community Center on 50390 Carmen Ave in Cabazon. The center will be open until 10:00 p.m.

There is currently no ETA as to when power will return. SCE is considering shutting down power for an additional 156,484 customers, including more than 40,000 in Riverside County.

Riverside County - 40,136 customers

San Bernardino County - 26,541 customers

Kern County - 2,923 customers

Los Angeles County - 37,488 customers

Orange County - 14,072 customers

San Diego County - 0 customers

Ventura County - 35,324 customers

According to SCE's website, the company may temporarily shut off power to a neighborhood when there is a high risk for a wildfire. Officials say they do this to prevent their electric system from becoming the source of ignition, as occurred for other electric companies in previous wildfires over the years.

There is currently a First Alert Weather Alert Day in effect until 3:00 p.m. today due to a high wind warning.

According to our First Alert Weather team, wind gusts of up to 55 MPH can be expected through the San Gorgonio Pass. There will also be limited visibility in the area at times due to blowing sand and dust.

"The strength of these gusts is enough to down trees and power lines," writes Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson.

Also in effect for the same region is a Red Flag Warning until 6:00 p.m. Friday. The gusty Santa Ana winds and low relative humidity are creating critical fire weather conditions. Any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly.

