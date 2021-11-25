Winds calming down for Thanksgiving night

High winds have finally started to calm down across Southern California. The National Weather Service has left a Red Flag Warning in place for much of the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Local areas included are Desert Hot Springs, the San Gorgonio Pass, and surrounding mountains.

Dry conditions and continued winds could result in rapid fire spread. Take extra caution while cooking your Thanksgiving meals to avoid a dangerous situation. Sustained winds should stay between 5-10 MPH by tonight with gusts up to 15 mph for most spots around the valley.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s for the remainder of your Turkey Day. Black Friday temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than today.

Temperatures continue to rise to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week with mostly sunny skies ahead.