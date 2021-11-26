Black Friday traditions and savings

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year where people take to different stores to buy and save, and for others, it's a family tradition to continue.

Nothing was stopping shoppers who stood in line well before stores opened Friday to be one of the firsts to take advantage of the deals.

At Best Buy, the doors opened at 5 a.m. and about 30 people lined up outside the door more than an hour before its opening.

Target which opened at 7 a.m. also had a line full of people waiting to be let in.

A National Retail Federation survey showed 64% more people are expected to shop in stores today, compared to 51% last year.

One grandmother and her granddaughter Eaven Gilheoy said Black Friday is a tradition for them two. While they don't focus too much on the deals, it's a day the two get together to shop for Christmas gifts.

Another shopper said today is a day he can purchase hard drives for his work at a cheaper price.

Not only do people have Friday to take advantage of deals.

Small Business Saturday caters to small businesses and urges people to shop locally throughout the day.

Then comes Cyber Monday, which brings a majority of the deals online for those who don't want to go in the store.