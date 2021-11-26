Three people killed in a fire that destroyed five homes in Desert Shores

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire that took the lives of three people and destroyed multiple homes Friday afternoon in Desert Shores.

The fire happened near the Desert Shores Trailer Park in Imperial County. It was initially reported at around 8:30 a.m., Imperial County Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Malek said.

Neighbors say a father and his son and daughter were killed by the fire. News Channel 3 / Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta confirmed at the scene that the fire destroyed five mobile homes

Five families were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is at the scene assisting those families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Malek said. There are currently 14 firefighters and five engines at the scene.







We have a crew at the scene gathering additional details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have the latest in a live report tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.