Street closures happening in Palm Springs for Festival of Lights Parade Dec. 4

The Coachella Valley is continuing with a series of holiday events, several of which kick off this weekend.

The City of Palm Springs is hosting its tree lighting event at 5:15 p.m. in Frances Stevens Park, 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive tonight.

On Saturday, The Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will make its long-anticipated return at 5:45 p.m.

The event will feature spectacular twinkling floats, magnificent marching bands, huge Macy's-style holiday balloons – and Santa Claus of course!

Officials with the city are warning residents to expect travel delays due to street closures on Saturday.

There will be a significant amount of traffic traveling east after the parade, especially on Ramon Rd., Dinah Shore, and E. Palm Canyon Dr.

Drivers are encouraged to consider staying in town overnight if they're traveling from elsewhere, taking Vista Chino easterly, or taking I-10 to go to cities down valley.

The parade will begin at Ramon Road and head northbound on Palm Canyon Drive to Tachevah Road. Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon Road to Sunny Dunes Road will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for pre-stage.

Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon Road to Vista Chino Road will be closed from approximately 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for the parade route.

For information, please call the city of palm springs parks and recreation department at (760) 323-8276.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for a live look at the tree lighting and more details about the weekend festivities and traffic updates.