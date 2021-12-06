Victims of crash that killed a deputy file lawsuit against Imperial County

The victims of a crash that took the life of an Imperial County Sheriff's deputy have filed a lawsuit against the county alleging negligence on the deputy's part.

The crash happened on June 26, 2021. The California Highway Patrol reported that Deputy Anthony Redondo, 25, was driving a marked patrol vehicle westbound on Aten Road, east of Forrester Road, in the city of Imperial at an unknown speed.

At the same time, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a fuel trailer was traveling southbound on Forrester Road, north of Aten Road, at an unknown speed.

Both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection. Redondo was pronounced dead at the scene. He had served with the Imperial County Sheriff's Office for only nine months.

Six passengers inside the Silverado were also injured, CHP reported at the time.

Two passengers, a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old, suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Four others, including the driver, suffered minor injuries.

Five of those victims have filed a lawsuit against Imperial County "due to the negligence of Deputy Redondo," the Carrillo Law Firm announced.

The plaintiffs claim that Redondo was negligent by failing to follow traffic signals and driving recklessly when he struck and injured the occupants of the truck.

"For reasons unknown, he was speeding and blew through a stop sign where he violently crashed into a Chevy Silverado truck being driven by Manuel Orozco which had 6 total occupants. Those passengers in the truck were severely injured in the crash and Deputy Redondo died in the crash" - Carrillo Law Firm

A few days after the crash, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office told our sister station KYMA that Redondo was responding to a mental health call in the nearby community of Seely.

The lawsuit alleges that Redondo did not have his emergency lights or sirens on prior to the crash.

The California Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.