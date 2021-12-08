Cathedral City to host a tree lighting ceremony

Cathedral City will be lighting up the night on Wednesday for the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5 pm.

Located in front of Cathedral City Civic Center is the North Pole Village which is filled with Christmas lights and offers amazing photo opportunities.

Santa Claus is expected to arrive at 5 pm where the tree lighting ceremony will commence. Up until 7 pm, there will be candy cane giveaways, an opportunity to talk to and take a photo with Santa (bring your camera), and many other activities.

Four lucky children will receive a candy cane from Santa telling them they won a bike.

The event is free and open to the public.