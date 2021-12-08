Local students land full rides to college

Come Fall 2022 three students from Coachella Valley will embark on their college careers without having to worry about the stress of paying for college.

Melody Chaclan, a Cathedral City High School senior, Jocelyn Arcos, a La Quinta High School senior, and Adonai Oudinarath, a Shadow Hills High School senior were three of 1,674 finalists for the 2021 QuestBridge National College Match.

A total of over 16,000 applicants in total across the United States applied for this college match program.

How it works is students set up a top 12 list of colleges participating they would want to attend, and the school's choose whether or not they want to match with the student and give them a 4-year full ride scholarship.

Chaclan recived her match to Standford University, a school she said she's dreamed of going to for years now.

Arcos received her match to Colgate University. Asonai Oudinarath received her match with Norte Dame.

This scholarship is catered to low income families and for these girls being able to go to college meant fulfilling their dreams.

Arcos said she wants to study biology and double major in Spanish. While Oudinarath wants to go to law school with hopes of one day becoming a member of congress.

For Chaclan and Arcos, both girls said they would have not been able to afford college if they weren't given this opportunity.

“Financially I think that it’s something my family really needed. Like I think without QuestBridge I don’t think I would have likely been able to attend college in the first place.” said Arcos.

These opportunities didn't come easily but took years of hard work. Chaclan advises other students to always strive for your goals, despite challenges like the pandemic. For one day it'll all be worth it, said Oudinarath.

You can find more about next year's scholarship on the QuestBridge website.