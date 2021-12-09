Student killed, three injured after crash involving school bus near Desert Hot Springs

A child was killed and three others were injured after being struck by a vehicle that had just struck a separate school bus near Desert Hot Springs.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that two children were seriously injured, another suffered minor injuries. Minutes later, one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was hospitalized as well.

The crash happened at the intersection of Aurora Road and Corkill Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

A California Highway Patrol Captain told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia that the driver of a white Cadillac struck the back of the school bus, then while attempting to go around the bus, taking down a speed limit sign before striking four students who were walking home from a bus stop.

CHP is continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia confirmed at the scene that officers are treating this as a crime scene.

Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District, confirmed that the school bus coming from Rancho Mirage High School. The students who were struck by the vehicle were from Julius Corsini Elementary School, off of Hacienda.

Full Statement from PSUSD: