Student killed, two others injured after school bus crash near Desert Hot Springs

A child was killed, two others injured following a crash between a vehicle and a school bus near Desert Hot Springs.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that two children were seriously injured, another suffered minor injuries. Minutes later, one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Aurora Road and Corkill Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There is no word on the circumstances that led to the crash at this time. News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia confirmed at the scene that officers are treating this as a crime scene.

Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District, confirmed that the bus was from Julius Corsini Elementary School, off of Hacienda, about three miles away from the crash scene.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.