DA to make announcement on Coachella Valley serial rapist arrest

The Riverside County District Attorney's office is set to make a major announcement on a serial rapist case that happened here in the Coachella Valley.

The DA's office revealed on Thursday that a man believed to be a serial rapist has been arrested and charged in a case involving six victims. The charges include attempted murder and kidnapping.

The charged crimes all happened in the Coachella Valley, however, authorities believe it's possible the suspect may have committed crimes in other areas.

The DA’s Office and the investigating agencies are asking for the public’s assistance if anyone has more information on the defendant or may have been a victim.

Officials did not provide the suspect's name

More information is set to be relieved in a news conference on Friday. Watch News Channel 3 for full coverage of this announcement.

