Chargers safety James questionable due to hamstring injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after being placed on the injury list Saturday due to a hamstring issue. James leads NFL defensive backs with 100 tackles and is tied for 12th overall after missing last season due to a knee injury. James’ addition to the injury report was part of a flurry of moves the team made on Saturday. Wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list after being quarantined for five days and testing negative.