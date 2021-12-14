Riverside County warming centers open for cold weather
Riverside County has warm centers open as the colder weather rolls in and can be useful for those who need it with the rain ahead.
58 total warm centers are now open to provide Riverside county locals with somewhere they can beat the cold.
- Banning Senior Center: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm.
- James A. Venable Community Center: Monday - Thursday 9am-2pm
- Coachella Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8am-3:30pm
- Desert Hot Springs Senior Center (*Seniors only): Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
- Indio Public Library: Monday 12pm-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10am - 6pm, Saturday 10am-6pm
- Indio Senior Center (*Seniors only): Monday-Friday 7:30am-4:30pm
- La Quinta Wellness Center: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm
- Mecca Community Center: Monday-Thursday 9am-1pm
- North Shore Beach and Yacht Club: Monday-Friday 8am-12pm & 4pm-8pm.
- Palm Desert Community Center: Monday-Friday 6am-9pm
- Palm Desert Library: Monday-Thursday 10am-8pm, Friday/Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 1pm-5pm.
- Demuth Community Center: Monday-Friday 10am-6pm.
- James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center: Monday-Friday 10am-6pm.
- Palm Springs Public Library: Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday/Saturday 10am-5pm.
- Jerry Rummonds Senior & Community Center: Monday-Thursday 9am-1pm.
- Thousand Palms Library: Monday-Thursday 11am-5pm, Saturday 11am - 5pm.
