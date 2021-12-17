Civil attorney Walter Clark investigating negligence in crash that left 9-year-old dead

Coachella Valley civil attorney Walter Clark says he is investigating all aspects of the prospectively responsible parties’ negligence in last week's deadly crash.

9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed after being struck by a car. Three children were also injured in the crash while walking home from the school bus stop.

Monique's 5-year-old brother, Julio, is currently hospitalized for his injuries and is expected to recover.

There is no sidewalk or barrier on the road the kids were walking home on, sparking safety concerns.



