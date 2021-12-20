A new type of donut rolls into town

Mochinut in Indio is bringing the mochi and donut into one this holiday season with its special themed treats.

The business first opened up in November after Tom Cao, owner of Mochinut said he wanted to bring something different to the Coachella Valley.

Amidst the pandemic, he decided to open his shop up. Most of the flavors are all experiments from the staff.

Every week you can taste a new set of flavors. This week the choices being offered are Taro Pebble, X-mas Snow, Lavender, Rudolph & Pals, Matcha, Hot Coco, and Coco Mango.

Mochinut offers select flavors that change every week. This week's offerings are December 20-December 27.

Not only does it have donuts to offer but also Korean corndogs with different flavors as well from the hot Cheetos to potato mozzarella.

The store is located at 44100 Jefferson St, Indio, CA 92201. You can follow them on social media to keep up with their weekly offerings.