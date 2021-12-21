Joslyn Center spreads holiday cheer to home-bound seniors

The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert is trying to spread some holiday cheer to its seniors who don't otherwise have anyone else to celebrate Christmas with.

Just last week the center held a Christmas party for its seniors to gather together for the holidays. But not all seniors were able to join in on the fun. That's because some are home-bound due to illness, the pandemic, or their old age.

Every week the Joslyn Center delivers food through its Meals on Wheels food service program to these certain seniors. This month they were in for an extra surprise in spirit of Christmas. Each of them received a gift.

It was because of the surrounding community that seniors like Russel Campbell have that smile on their face this holiday season. “You get something like this you’re very appreciative of this when you’re a shut in cause you don’t see the outside world very often." he said.

The Palm Desert community assisted the Joslyn Center in collecting personal necessities like shampoo, body wash, and toilet paper. Many of these items go a long way because some seniors have a low income.

The Joslyn center works every year to make sure no one is ever excluded during the holiday season.

If you're looking for ways to spread the holiday cheer you can contact the Joslyn Center at (760) 340-3220 to find out what donations are still needed and how you can help.