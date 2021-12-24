Emergency overnight shelter opening in Palm Springs due to severe weather

Martha's Village & Kitchen is opening an emergency overnight shelter in Palm Springs as severe weather impacts the desert.

The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center, located at 225 El Cielo Road in Palm Springs, right across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport.

It will open on Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. Check-in starts at 5:00 p.m. on both days.

Martha’s Village & Kitchen will provide a 20-bed shelter, dinner, breakfast, snacks, showers, and hygiene kits.

Space will be limited to a first-come, first-serve basis.

Martha’s Village & Kitchen will be strictly adhering to COVID protocols and operates as a 100% masking facility. Martha’s strictly adheres to COVID guidelines through temperature checks, building sterilization and cleanliness protocols with air purifiers placed strategically throughout the building and providing PPE equipment to all clients and staff.