Greece: 2 dead, 20 missing in new migrant sailboat accident

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least two people have died and 20 are believed missing after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea, bringing to at least 16 the combined death toll from three separate accidents in as many days involving migrant boats in Greek waters. The sinkings came as smugglers increasingly favor a perilous route from Turkey to Italy, which avoids Greece’s heavily patrolled eastern Aegean islands that for years were at the forefront of the country’s migration crisis. The coast guard said 57 people were rescued in Friday night’s deadly incident after a sailboat capsized some 8 kilometers (5 miles) off the island of Paros, in the central Aegean. A search continued through the night for more survivors.