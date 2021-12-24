Road closures remain in effect across Coachella Valley

As you head out the door today, make sure you give yourself enough time if any of these road closures are on your daily route.

Road Closures:

Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.

Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela.

Vista Chino from Gene Autry to Cathedral City Limits.

Elm Street from Bonita Ave to Adele Ave in Cabazon.

Seminole Drive east of Morongo Casino to Main Street.

If you must drive in the rain today make sure you are taking every precaution necessary to do so safely.