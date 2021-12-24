Road closures remain in effect across Coachella Valley
As you head out the door today, make sure you give yourself enough time if any of these road closures are on your daily route.
Road Closures:
- Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.
- Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela.
- Vista Chino from Gene Autry to Cathedral City Limits.
- Elm Street from Bonita Ave to Adele Ave in Cabazon.
- Seminole Drive east of Morongo Casino to Main Street.
If you must drive in the rain today make sure you are taking every precaution necessary to do so safely.
- Drive at a slower speed.
- Avoid using cruise control.
- Keep both hands on the wheel to maintain full control of your vehicle.
- Drive on the center lanes. Water collects on the edges of a road more.
- Avoid potholes or large puddles. You don't know how deep they go and you can get stuck.
- Keep a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you.
Comments