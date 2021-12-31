Officer-involved shooting unfolds in Beaumont
A large police presence unfolded near a Del Taco restaurant on 4th Street in Beaumont early Friday morning.
An unknown type of incident turned into a "deputy-officer-involved shooting," according to a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Details on injuries and who was involved was not disclosed.
Several roads in the area were blocked off for hours.
News Channel 3 is awaiting more details from the sheriff's department, which is handling the investigation.
