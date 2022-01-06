Agua Caliente Casino to bring polo and fashion to the desert this month

The Agua Caliente Casino Polo and Balloon Classic's first event kicks off next Monday, with a fashion show that will highlight local boutiques.

The Polo and Balloon Classic is a three day event which is anticipated to have cocktail parties, food, a fashion show, hat contest, half-time money run, and balloon glow.

On February 10, there will be a fashion show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage. Designers like Grayse, Trina Turk, Kyle x Shahida will be highlighting their Spring line along with what to wear to a polo match.

"The fact that we're California based brands is very exciting," said fashion show coordinator Susan Stauber. "Anytime we have an opportunity to showcase the boutiques on El Paseo is a good thing."

On January 21, a cocktail part at the Desert Jet Hangar at Jaqueline Cochran Regional Airport will introduce the polo players with a meet and greet.

"People will be able to walk around, see the jets, meet the players, see all the different Mercedes automobiles, and all of our different sponsors." said President of Polo America, Randy Russell.

January 22nd will be the actual polo match at El Sarandi Polo Field at 63491 Van Buren Street in Thermal. Other events on this day will be a balloon glow with hot air balloons, a hat contest, money run, and many options for shopping.

You can purchase tickets to the events on the Polo America website or by calling (760) 668-6093.