Congressman Raul Ruiz reflects on Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol one year later

The thunderous noise of hundreds of protestors forcing their way into the US Capitol Building one year ago, lives vividly in the memory of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. That day, he and other house members were directed to grab gas masks and watched as capitol police blockaded them inside the House Chamber.

"There was a real possibility that we could die that day," Ruiz said.

Fueled by claims of voter fraud that were spotted by top Republicans, including President Trump, his backers broke into the building where Congress was set to count the electoral college votes. Ruiz barricaded with his colleagues for seven hours, and said he began thinking of a "mass shooter situation."

"I explained to them that if all else failed, we would have to attack the shooter, which meant some of us would die in order for the majority to survive. And that really hit home," he said.

Using his medical training, Ruiz said he worked to ensure elderly and diabetic members of Congress were cared for as they were escorted to safety.

"I was able to assist other members with how to put their gas masks on, I reviewed the mass shooter protocol with individuals, and I was constantly thinking of different possible scenarios for what to do not only for my safety, but also the safety and wellbeing of other members who were there," he said.

A Coachella man, Juan Lopez, was one of the capitol police officers who responded to the riot. Footage from the scene shows him fighting back the mob, his face mask and beanie missing after he was pepper sprayed six times. Lopez had struggled to hold back the rioters who went through the barricades and shattered windows, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. Ruiz said he had mentored Lopez since he was a senior at Coachella High School, later giving him a job and leading him to Washington D.C.

"I was so proud of him, and the idea that my mentee protected the mentor," Ruiz said.

By evening, the building had been retaken from the mob, and Congress returned to the floor to continue the ratification of the electoral college votes. One year later, Ruiz said the assault on our democracy should serve as a wakeup call.

"I'm very concerned this could happen again," he told News Channel 3's Peter Daut. "A healthy democracy relies on true differences of ideas, and how we can progress with policy to improve the lives of Americans. And those ideas can be resolved in the battlefield of elections."

