Indio hosts monthly center stage events at Outdoor Living Room in downtown

The city of Indio is taking Center Stage with a new, free monthly event series being held at the Outdoor Living Room starting Saturday.

The Center Stage event series gets started from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 near Smurr Street and Miles Avenue with a country theme. Attendees will enjoy music from The Sarah Winchester Band and DJ Big John Miller as well as a corn hole tournament, line dancing instruction, tailgate party games, kids activities, barbecue fare and more.

There also will be an official ribbon cutting of the Colossal Cacti sculptures, initially featured at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

City officials said they are using this first Center Stage event as a pilot for future themed monthly events, with the next scheduled Feb. 12.

Proof of vaccination for those over the age of 17, or negative COVID test within the last 48 hours will be required for those attending the event.

Masks also are required.

