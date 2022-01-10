Love bites in ‘Wolf Like Me’ with Isla Fisher and Josh Gad

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Isla Fisher’s character in the new genre-bending series “Wolf Like Me” is a romantic catch. Kind of. She speaks four languages, makes cheese and pottery and is good at close-up magic. On the other hand, she can be distant and absolutely beastly. Oh, that reminds us: She has a pretty big personal secret. That’s the set-up to the new ambitious Peacock six-part series that starts Jan. 13 and mixes slapstick comedy, adult drama and heartbreaking trauma. Audiences are in for quite a ride right from the beginning, signaled by the series being set in the unexpected Australian suburbs and with the casting of Josh Gad and Fisher.