TKB Bakery opens new building in Indio

The popular TKB Bakery held its grand opening for its new home in Indio.

TKB (short for The Kids Business) has come a long way from its humble beginnings in the kitchen of the Sippel family in Rancho Mirage. TKB out started in 1991 when the three Sippel siblings would go door-to-door to sell their mom's cookie dough.

The business has continued to grow as it became renowned for its tasty sandwiches, even being named the #1 in Yelp's 100 Places to Eat list for 2018.

Now 31 years since its inception, TKB has opened a brand new, more spacious building in Indio. The owners said the new state-of-the-art restaurant facility is a dream that's been five years in the making.

"Our dream was to always have our own building that we built from the ground up that we designed fits our needs and thats what this building is," Brandon Sippel, who owns and operates TKB along with his siblings, Nathan & Melina.







The new facility even has a dog park so you can bring along your pets.

It's located less than a mile away from the previous location, at 45334 Golf Center Parkway, south of Avenue 45.