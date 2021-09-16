Local Links: Little shop to big dreams

Top Stories

The Kids Business (TKB) Bakery persevered during the pandemic to make ends meet, and now the owners, which are made up of three siblings, are closer than ever to finally opening up the bakery at a larger location.

"We're known for our biggest baddest sandwiches." That's how Nathan Sippel, TKB's owner, and the middle child among his siblings describes the food at their shop.

It's sandwiches galore at TKB Bakery, with several different sandwich options listed on their menu. Not only that but cookies and pastries fill the shop also.

The hustle all started in the '90s when the trio would go door to door selling their mother's cookie dough. From there, their hard work spiraled into a dream of opening up their very own bakery.

If it wasn't for the sibling bond the three share, it probably wouldn't have been the well-known bakery it is today.

“The fact that we have this typical family dynamic. Older brother, middle brother, me the youngest.” describes Melina Maza, TKB owner, and youngest sibling.

For the last five years, TKB Bakery has worked toward the goal of opening up a larger, more conveniently serviced shop. Next month, that goal is finally becoming a reality as their new building is near being completed.

With the pandemic hitting, the bakery's plan was pushed back a year, but the siblings chose to only look forward.

“Sometimes we had to adapt day by day so we did our best to be safe from the beginning," said Brandon Sippel, TKB Owner, and the oldest sibling. "But we rose to the occasion every day like a game that we wanted to win.”

Until this new shop opens up in October, TKB Bakery invites the community to come in, have a sandwich, a pastry, and a laugh with them. An opening date for the new location will be announced on social media.

