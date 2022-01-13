Habs lose to Chicago, own NHL’s worst record after Cup run

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Montreal 3-2, dropping the defending Eastern Conference champion Canadiens to dead last in the NHL. Montreal has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall, falling behind the Arizona Coyotes for the worst record in hockey a season after losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane also scored for Chicago, which won its third in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots. Jeff Petry and Mike Hoffman scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.