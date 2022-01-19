AAP- Food Samaritans expands its outreach for low-income families

AAP-Food Samaritans (AAPFS) has helped thousands of the greater Palm Springs' most at-risk members with food assistance during a time they need it the most. Now it's trying to help those who have children even more.

AAPFS's main mission is to help improve the lives of children and young adults who suffer from HIV/AIDS or cancer. Recently the organization has expanded its help to those with multiple sclerosis, heart or liver disease, and other chronic illnesses.

The organization has a voucher program where its clients receive money to purchase food at Stater Bros. Markets. Now it's giving those with dependents even more money.

“They stress more about feeding their children than themselves, and if we’re able to provide for their children it’s less stress on them, where they can concentrate on their own well-being in addition to taking care of their children,” said Craig Magaw, AAPFS' Administrative Coordinator.

If eligible, clients can now receive up to $300 a month in grocery assistance. This is thanks to a grant received from the Hebson Family Foundation.

According to Magaw, to qualify you need to make less than $19,320 a year, have a chronic illness that has deemed you disabled to work, and any dependent children have to be the dependent of the applicant.

“The important part of our program is being able to provide proper nutrition, but at the free will for the client to pick out what they want," explained Magaw. "As opposed to the client going to a food pantry and being given a bag of food.”

You can learn more about eligibility for the voucher program and apply on the AAP-Food Samaritans website.

AAPFS is also bringing back its annual fundraising event, Evening Under the Stars. It will be held on April 30, 2022. Tickets are now available for the event.