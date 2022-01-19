Goodbye, Garbiñe: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Day 4. No. 3 seed Garbiñe Muguruza became the highest-seeded player to exit at Melbourne Park, just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost. Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point and made a whopping 33 unforced errors in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat against Alize Cornet in the second round at Rod Laver Arena. Kontaveit was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark. Other women advancing include No. 7 Iga Swiatek and No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova. Winners among the men include No. 5 Andrey Rublev, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and 70th-ranked Maxime Cressy of the U.S.