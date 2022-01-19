The Warburton is set to return in-person Feb. 24-27, 2022

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament weekend will return as an in-person event in February.

The annual weekend of golf and one-of-a-kind music events in Palm Desert benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

"Last year was virtual, not great. It was great. It was a success. Not so much fun. But this year we are going to be live again and everything is going to be outside. We're going to have the concert outside. And Songwriters' Night is going to be outside and the Soiree," said Patrick Warburton, actor and host of the event.

The golf portion of the Warburton is sold out, however, there are still tickets available for some of the events

Events include;

Songwriters Night - Thursday, Feb. 24 This evening features a group of renowned Nashville songwriters telling the stories behind their biggest hits, along with performing those hits, featuring: Tom Nichols, Kelley Lovelace, Eric Paslay, Lee Thomas Miller,

Rheneypalooza Jam - Friday, Feb. 25 The night brings together rock and roll legends for an unforgettable night of fun. You’ll experience music from incredible artists like:• Steve Augeri, Former lead singer of Journey• Jeff (Skunk) Baxter, Formerly of Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame• Alice Cooper, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame



The Soirée - Saturday, Feb. 26 The Saturday Soirée red carpet gala is a night of extraordinary food and generosity. Our guests have the opportunity to bid on over 200 silent auction items and 11 live auction packages as well as contribute to the raise-the-paddle Give to Live portion of the evening. They also hear from a patient family and hear their St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital stories.



For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.thewarburton.com/

You can also support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by reserving a $100 ticket for the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Reserve your ticket to win a brand new house built by GHA Companies with an estimated value of $470,000. The house is in the Agua Dulce gated community in Desert Hot Springs.

When you reserve a ticket, not only are you going to be eligible to win a home, but you are making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer and helping St. Jude and its mission.

Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available and you only have until Friday to also be entered to win a $2500 Visa gift card courtesy of the law offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver.