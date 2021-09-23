Crew breaks ground on third annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley

Top Stories

KESQ and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicked off the 3rd annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Coachella Valley with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. Another gorgeous, brand-new home will be up for grabs for just a $100 donation to buy a raffle ticket.

The new home will be built in Desert Hot Springs inside the gated community of Agua Dulce, which includes a spa and pool for those hot summer days.

For years now, KESQ has partnered with St. Jude to raise money for children battling cancer. The money raised helps kids with not just healthcare bills but also lodging, food, and more during their treatment in Memphis.

Tickets sold out in last year's giveaway, bringing in $1 million for the kids.

This year's house boasts a new modern architecture style house that will have two more bedrooms than the year before, with a GHA-built 2,000 square foot property housing 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, estimated to be worth $469,900.

And for the first time here -- the St. Jude Dream Home will have solar panels!

At a time when Coachella Valley home prices are at record highs, with houses tough to buy in a meager real estate market, St. Jude's representatives encourage people to buy tickets; for one lucky person, $100 for a brand-new home is an incredible deal. All the money raised goes toward saving kids, no matter what their family's financial situation is.

Only 10,000 tickets will be sold.

Tickets go on sale in early 2022.