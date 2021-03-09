Skip to Content
Dream Home
By
today at 8:27 pm
Published 1:01 pm

Winner of the St. Jude Dream Home announced

We now know who won this year's Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Mitch Blumberg of Palm Desert is the lucky new owner of the new home, built by GHA Companies and valued at an estimated $575,000.

The Dream Home is inside the gated Palm Desert community of Genesis near Portola and Gerald Ford.

Thanks to all of you, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Click here to take a virtual tour of the Dream Home

Check out the other winners of prizes:

  • Tickets on Sale - $2,500 Walmart Gift Card courtesy of The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver: Elia Inzunza, Indio, CA
  • Early Bird - $5,000 Agua Caliente Gift Card courtesy of Agua Caliente Casinos: Maria Chavez, Indio, CA
  • Bonus Prize - Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock Weekend for 2 courtesy of Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock: Stacy Eder, Palm Springs, CA
  • Last Chance - $10,000 Mor Furniture for Less Shopping Spree courtesy of Mor Furniture for Less: Gary Kautz, Palm Desert, CA
Jesus Reyes

