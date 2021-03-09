Winner of the St. Jude Dream Home announced
We now know who won this year's Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Mitch Blumberg of Palm Desert is our @StJude Dream Home Giveaway winner!! CONGRATS ON YOUR NEW HOUSE, MITCH! pic.twitter.com/mH2UIjy5J0— Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) March 10, 2021
Mitch Blumberg of Palm Desert is the lucky new owner of the new home, built by GHA Companies and valued at an estimated $575,000.
The Dream Home is inside the gated Palm Desert community of Genesis near Portola and Gerald Ford.
Thanks to all of you, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!
Click here to take a virtual tour of the Dream Home
Check out the other winners of prizes:
- Tickets on Sale - $2,500 Walmart Gift Card courtesy of The Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Weaver: Elia Inzunza, Indio, CA
- Early Bird - $5,000 Agua Caliente Gift Card courtesy of Agua Caliente Casinos: Maria Chavez, Indio, CA
- Bonus Prize - Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock Weekend for 2 courtesy of Sedona Hilton Resort at Bell Rock: Stacy Eder, Palm Springs, CA
- Last Chance - $10,000 Mor Furniture for Less Shopping Spree courtesy of Mor Furniture for Less: Gary Kautz, Palm Desert, CA
