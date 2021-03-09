Winner of the St. Jude Dream Home announced

Dream Home

We now know who won this year's Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Mitch Blumberg of Palm Desert is our @StJude Dream Home Giveaway winner!! CONGRATS ON YOUR NEW HOUSE, MITCH! pic.twitter.com/mH2UIjy5J0 — Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) March 10, 2021

Mitch Blumberg of Palm Desert is the lucky new owner of the new home, built by GHA Companies and valued at an estimated $575,000.

The Dream Home is inside the gated Palm Desert community of Genesis near Portola and Gerald Ford.

Thanks to all of you, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

