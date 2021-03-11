Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway sees new home for the first time

Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home in Palm Desert officially has a new owner tonight.

Congratulations to Mitch Blumberg who won the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on Tuesday night!

News Channel 3 was there as Blumberg walked into the front door of his new home for the very first time this morning! Mitch has lived in the Coachella Valley for the past 14 years and says he was shocked to find out he won the dream home.

"There were 10,000 tickets sold. I had one out of 10,000,10,000 to 1 chance that's a miracle a god-given miracle and trying to cope with that grapple with that and absorb that is just it takes mental gymnastics psychological gymnastics to try to deal," Blumberg said.

Mitch said he does not know his future plans with the dream home, but will figure it out once the shock and excitement wears off!

$1 million was raised for the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital thanks to all of you who participated.

Other Prize Winners: