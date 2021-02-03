Skip to Content
Dream Home
By
today at 12:04 pm
Published 11:51 am

2021 Dream Home tickets sold out, winner to be drawn in March

Because of your generosity, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets to be eligible to win the home in a raffle are now sold out.

The Dream Home in Coachella Valley is being built by GHA Companies and is valued at an estimated $575,000. It will be available to view soon through a virtual tour.

The drawing to pull the winner of the home will be live on News Channel 3 in March.

MORE: Local nurse shares her daughter’s cancer story

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content