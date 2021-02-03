2021 Dream Home tickets sold out, winner to be drawn in March

Dream Home

Because of your generosity, we raised a million dollars in record time for the families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets to be eligible to win the home in a raffle are now sold out.

The Dream Home in Coachella Valley is being built by GHA Companies and is valued at an estimated $575,000. It will be available to view soon through a virtual tour.

The drawing to pull the winner of the home will be live on News Channel 3 in March.

He’s back! @paddywarbucks has got a solid new look as he chats with us about his longtime support for our @StJude Dream Home Giveaway.



Story airs tonight at 5 p.m. on @KESQ 🤩 btw, we’re almost sold out of tickets! Only about 800 are left to win a brand new Palm Desert house! pic.twitter.com/8qBMz5LnaA — Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) January 29, 2021

